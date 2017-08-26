Newsvine

Harvey rolls over Texas coast, smashes homes and businesses

Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:48 AM
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:48 AM
    Discuss:
    Harvey has DEVESTATED the Texas Gulf Coast.  It came ashore last night as a Category 4 storm at 10PM and is still classified as a hurricane 14 hours later.

    The rains anticipated will be measured in feet in some areas and that is in addition to any storm surge which is also measured in feet.

    Many entire coastal towns are entirely evacuated with the exception of "news crews" and First Responders who have hunkered down in facilities built to withstand hurricanes.

    The economic impact WILL be felt nationwide.  Including gasoline price hikes in the 15-30 cent per gallon or more range.  The area hit supplies from 20 to 25% of the nations gasoline supply and the refineries have all been shut down in addition to the gulf drilling platforms.  And they don't get turned on like a light at the flip of a switch.  It will be an extensive process to check and repair any damage before they come back on line.

    Good luck to ALL in South Texas as they weather this storm.

