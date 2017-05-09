In shock move, Trump fires FBI Director Comey

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey in the fallout over Comey's probe of Democrat Hillary Clinton's emails last year, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

Very interesting turn of events. Now that Comey has been fired, all of the Democrats that were calling for his head and demanding he be fired are now saying it's a cover-up and asking why.

If it wasn't so pathetic watching these Senators on TV doing a literal 180 on this, it would be not laughable, but downright hysterical.