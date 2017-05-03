Newsvine

Pedophile Democrat PLEADS GUILTY

View Original Article: yournewswire.com
Seeded on Wed May 3, 2017 12:26 PM
Former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio (D) Richard Keenan has admitted in court to raping a young child, as President Trump’s urgent investigation into the elite pedophile ring that has infiltrated Washington D.C. and politics nationwide continues taking down high-profile perpetrators.

Keenan previously blamed the 4-year-old victim for initiating the acts, describing her as a “willing participant“. He is now facing life behind bars.

A FOUR YEAR OLD is a willing participant?  Seriously?  But I surmise there ARE those liberal progressives that will believe it.  Even after he pled guilty.

