Pedophile Democrat PLEADS GUILTY

Former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio (D) Richard Keenan has admitted in court to raping a young child, as President Trump’s urgent investigation into the elite pedophile ring that has infiltrated Washington D.C. and politics nationwide continues taking down high-profile perpetrators.
Keenan previously blamed the 4-year-old victim for initiating the acts, describing her as a “willing participant“. He is now facing life behind bars.
A FOUR YEAR OLD is a willing participant? Seriously? But I surmise there ARE those liberal progressives that will believe it. Even after he pled guilty.